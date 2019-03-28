|
|
|
WADE Rodger On 14th March 2019,
peacefully at
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Rodger, aged 74 years of Brighouse.
Beloved husband of Elaine,
much loved dad of Michael and Michelle, loving stepdad of Leanne and a dearly loved grandad.
Funeral service and cremation
to take place at
Park Wood Crematorium on Thursday 4th April 2019 at 12.45pm. Friends please meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
but donations may be made to Overgate Hospice - a collection will be taken at the crematorium for this purpose. Any enquiries please contact The Co-op Funeralcare,
44 Huddersfield Road, Brighouse, HD6 3RA, tel 01484 713512.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Mar. 28, 2019
