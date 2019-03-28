Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
12:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodger Wade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodger Wade

Notice Condolences

Rodger Wade Notice
WADE Rodger On 14th March 2019,
peacefully at
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Rodger, aged 74 years of Brighouse.
Beloved husband of Elaine,
much loved dad of Michael and Michelle, loving stepdad of Leanne and a dearly loved grandad.
Funeral service and cremation
to take place at
Park Wood Crematorium on Thursday 4th April 2019 at 12.45pm. Friends please meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
but donations may be made to Overgate Hospice - a collection will be taken at the crematorium for this purpose. Any enquiries please contact The Co-op Funeralcare,
44 Huddersfield Road, Brighouse, HD6 3RA, tel 01484 713512.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.