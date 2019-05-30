|
Shryane Rita
(née Anstock) On 13th May 2019 peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Rita aged 84 years of Rastrick.
Beloved Wife of the late Trevor
also a much loved Sister, Aunt
and Great-Aunt.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Thursday 6th June at 10.00am.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired to Cancer Research UK.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Brighouse.
Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Brighouse Echo on May 30, 2019
