CLEGG Rita
(formerly Stanton) On 26th May 2019 peacefully at Rastrick Hall Residential Home, Rita, aged 87 years.
Dearly loved mum, grandma
and great grandma.
The service will be held on
Monday 24th June at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 11.15am.
No flowers by request please, but donations in lieu if so desired to The Turning Point Counselling Service, Brighouse, for which a plate will be provided at
the service.
Would friends please accept this, the only intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
Any enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service
Tel 01484 720811.
Published in Brighouse Echo on June 6, 2019
