|
|
|
SMITH Richard Retired Director of Works at
Bradford died suddenly but
peacefully on the 2nd July 2019
at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
Loving husband of Jean, father
of Graham and Catherine and
adoring grandad to Luke,
Milo, Kyle and Alice.
His funeral will be held at Park
Wood Crematorium, Elland,
HX5 9HZ on Thursday 18th July at
11.15am, followed by refreshments
at Crow Nest Golf Club, Coach
Road, Brighouse, HD6 2LN.
Family flowers only, donations if
desired to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to Full Circle
Funerals, 01943 262626.
Published in Brighouse Echo on July 11, 2019