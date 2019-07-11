|
|
|
WILLIAMS Philip
(Phil) On 26th June 2019, peacefully at Bridge House Nursing Home, Phil, aged 87 years, of Rastrick.
Much loved husband of Edith, dearly loved dad of Diane, Philip and Mark and loving grandad of Louise, Adam and Laura and
father in law to
Don, Linda and Julie.
A service will be held on
Friday 26th July at Huddersfield Crematorium at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu if so desired to Alzheimer's Society for which a plate will be provided
at the service.
Would friends please accept this, the only intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
Any enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service.
Tel. 01484 720811
Published in Brighouse Echo on July 11, 2019