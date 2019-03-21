|
|
|
Calverley Philip Passed away peacefully at home on 11th March 2019.
Aged 93 years.
A much loved Husband of Margaret, a dearly loved Dad of Robert and The Late Richard,
a treasured Grandad of Adam, Andrew, Rachel, and Great Grandad of Samuel,
Christian and Leo.
The funeral will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Thursday 4th April 2019, at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Myeloma UK, for which
purpose a plate will be
provided at the service.
Would friends please accept this the only intimation and kindly meet at Park Wood Crematorium.
Further Enquires to Charles Wood Funeral Service. Tel: 01484720811
Published in Brighouse Echo on Mar. 21, 2019
