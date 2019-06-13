Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00
Huddersfield Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Pauline Dyson Notice
DYSON PAULINE On 1st June 2019 peacefully at
St Winifreds Nursing Home, Pauline aged 82 years of Rastrick. Beloved Wife of the late Ken, devoted Mum of David, Steven and Shirley, dear Mother-in-law of Joanne, Debra and Glyn also a cherished Grandma of Rebecca, Sarah, Toby, Liam, Nathan, Jordan. Funeral service and committal will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Thursday 20th June at 10.00am.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet at the crematorium.
Published in Brighouse Echo on June 13, 2019
