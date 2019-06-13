|
|
|
BRIGGS Paul Robert On 8th June 2019,
peacefully at home, after a short illness bravely fought,
aged 68 years.
Beloved husband of Denise,
a much loved dad of Terry, Andrew and Katie, a dear father in law of Simon and Jon, a proud grandad of Catherine, Charlotte, Jake and Annabelle, brother of the late Carol and Sandra, a dear brother in law to Neil and Gary and
a good friend to many.
A celebration of Paul's life will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Tuesday 9th July at 11:15am.
Would friends please accept this the only intimation and kindly
meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu if desired to the Specialist Palliative Care Fund and the Foodbank Volunteers
(Holme Valley)
A plate will be provided
after the service.
Any enquiries to
Highfield Funeral Service.
Tel. 01484 428243
Published in Brighouse Echo on June 13, 2019
