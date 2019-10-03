|
|
|
MALLINSON Patricia On 25th September 2019, peacefully at home Pat,
aged 85 years, of Brighouse.
Beloved Wife of the late Ted, devoted Mum of Annette and David also a cherished Grandma of Sarah and Laura.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 10th October
at 11:15am.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu,
if so desired, to Arthritis UK for
which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet
at the crematorium
Published in Brighouse Echo on Oct. 3, 2019