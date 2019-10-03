Home

Patricia Mallinson

Notice Condolences

Patricia Mallinson Notice
MALLINSON Patricia On 25th September 2019, peacefully at home Pat,
aged 85 years, of Brighouse.
Beloved Wife of the late Ted, devoted Mum of Annette and David also a cherished Grandma of Sarah and Laura.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 10th October
at 11:15am.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu,
if so desired, to Arthritis UK for
which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet
at the crematorium
Published in Brighouse Echo on Oct. 3, 2019
