Home

POWERED BY

Services
Naylor & Grysdale Funeral Directors
24 Lightcliffe Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 2DJ
01484-715332
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Jackson

Notice Condolences

Patricia Jackson Notice
Jackson Patricia
Nee Milburn On 21st July 2019 in hospital, of Brighouse, Pat, aged 70 years.
The beloved wife of the late Bernard, dearly loved and loving mum of Paul and Ruth, a much loved sister, dear mother-in-law and devoted grandma.
A celebration of her life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Wednesday 31st July 2019 at 12.45 pm.
Friends please meet at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to Macmillan Cancer Care.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale Funeral Directors 01484-715332.
Published in Brighouse Echo on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices