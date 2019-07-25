|
|
|
Jackson Patricia
Nee Milburn On 21st July 2019 in hospital, of Brighouse, Pat, aged 70 years.
The beloved wife of the late Bernard, dearly loved and loving mum of Paul and Ruth, a much loved sister, dear mother-in-law and devoted grandma.
A celebration of her life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Wednesday 31st July 2019 at 12.45 pm.
Friends please meet at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to Macmillan Cancer Care.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale Funeral Directors 01484-715332.
Published in Brighouse Echo on July 25, 2019