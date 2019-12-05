|
|
|
WHITE Norman Passed away on
30th November 2019,
aged 96 years.
Beloved husband of the late Linda, dearly loved father of Lisa and
in-law Paul, a much loved grandfather and
great grandfather.
Will be sadly missed and
forever in our thoughts.
A celebration of Norman's life
will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby, on Tuesday 10th December at 2:45pm.
Family and friends please meet at Fixby. In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made at the crematorium to benefit
British Heart Foundation.
Further enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare Brighouse,
tel: 01484 713512.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Dec. 5, 2019