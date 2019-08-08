|
|
|
O'Keefe Noreen Teresa
(née Quaid)
(Norrie) On July 27th 2019.
Peacefully at
Overgate Hospice, Elland.
Loving Mum of Margaret, Mark and the late Michael and Mum in law of Darren, a very special and much loved Nana of Maddie, Evé and Scarlett, also a dear
Sister to Mary, Auntie
and a good friend to many.
Reception into St Joseph's RC Church, Brighouse on
Tuesday August 13th at 6pm. Requiem Mass on
Wednesday August 14th at 1.00pm, followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired will be shared between Overgate Hospice and Diabetes UK, a plate for this purpose
will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op funeralcare, Brighouse, tel. 01484 713512.
Will friends please
meet at the Church.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Aug. 8, 2019