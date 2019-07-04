|
Sharp Michael Peacefully on 25th June 2019 at Holme House Nursing Home.
Michael aged 84 years of Wyke.
Loving husband of June, much loved dad of Sue & Chris, cherished father in law of
Mick & Michelle, a loving & devoted grandad, great-grandad and
great friend to many.
A service to celebrate
Michael's life will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 9th July at 3pm.
Family flowers only by request but if desired donations in memory of Michael may be given for the Alzheimer's Society.
A collection box will be at the service for this purpose.
Any enquiries to
Gateway Funeral Services,
01274 653115
Published in Brighouse Echo on July 4, 2019