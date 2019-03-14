Resources More Obituaries for Michael Denison Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael Denison

Notice DENISON Michael The family of the late Michael Denison would like to thank those who have cared for him over the last 4 years, including staff at Leeds General Infirmary, St James' Leeds and at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, especially Dr Hofmann, Dr Ram and the Ward 7 team.

Also, more recently, the District Nurses, the Palliative Care Team and Abbie Thompson and the staff at Overgate Hospice.

Thanks also go to Dr Callum Wilson and staff at Church Lane Surgery, Marie Curie Nurses and

the carers from Lotus.

Thank you to the Rev Ian Jamieson for his ministry and friendship and for an uplifting funeral service, and also to the Rev Terry Swinhoe.

Thank you to all who attended the funeral and to family and friends for their condolences, kind donations, cards, flowers and practical support, including friends at St Thomas' Church Bradley.

Also to Christine Mallinson and staff at Joseph Sheard Funeral Directors for their services, and Bradley Park Golf Club for

their excellent buffet. Published in Brighouse Echo on Mar. 14, 2019