DENISON Michael Phillip Peacefully on the 18th February, at home surrounded by his family after a long and humourful journey with prostate cancer. Michael, youngest son of the late John and Mary Denison, aged 64 years of Bradley. Beloved husband of Irene, proud father of Karen and Sarah, loving father in law of Mark. A very dear brother to John, David and the late Ernest. A loving brother in law, uncle, great uncle
and a good friend to many.
Funeral service will take place on 7th March at 1pm at
St Thomas Church, Bradley, followed by a private family interment at Rastrick Cemetery.
Any kind donations to be
made in lieu of flowers to
Prostate Cancer UK and
Macmillan Cancer Care in Michael's memory. For those wishing to attend the service wearing black, please add a splash of colour.
All enquiries to
Joseph Sheards Funeralcare,
Mirfield, Tel: 01924 492219
Published in Brighouse Echo on Feb. 28, 2019
