The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
Marjorie Gabbitas

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Gabbitas Notice
GABBITAS Marjorie On 12th June 2019 peacefully
at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Marjorie aged 89 years
of Lightcliffe.
Beloved Wife of the late Eric, devoted Mum of John and Ann, also a much loved and sadly missed Grandma, Great-Grandma and Great Great-Grandma.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd July at 11.15am. Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired and will be shared between Ward 5 at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Cancer Research UK for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet
at the crematorium
Published in Brighouse Echo on June 27, 2019
