Sykes Margaret Brenda Passed away on
2nd February 2019,
aged 92 years.
A dear loving Wife
to the late Alfred,
a much loved Mum of
Patricia, Howard, Barry,
Marilyn & Maxine,
a dear mother in law,
a treasured Grandma
and Great Grandma.
The funeral shall take place on
Monday 25th February 2019
at Charles Wood Funeral Service,
Bramston Street, Brighouse,
HD6 3AA, at 11.00am,
followed by committal to
Rastrick Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu if so desired to
Forget Me Not & Dogs Trust,
for which purpose a plate will
be provided at the service.
Further Enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service,
Tel: 01484720811
Published in Brighouse Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
