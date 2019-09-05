Home

Simpsons Funeral Service
South Lane
Elland, West Yorkshire HX5 0HQ
01422 373531
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:30
Park Wood Crematorium
HUNTER (Née Mowser)
Margaret Sadly passed away on
29th August 2019, aged 77 years.
A devoted partner of Donald,
a much loved mum of
Francesca and Simon,
a dear grandma and auntie
who will be very sadly missed.
The funeral service shall be held on Monday 9th September at
Park Wood Crematorium at 10.30am. Funeral attire need not be worn, comfortable bright colours at Margaret's request. Family flowers only please but donations if desired in Margaret's memory to the
Forget Me Not Trust.
C/O Simpsons Funeral Service,
Parkfield Chapel of Rest, South Lane, Elland. Tel: 01422 893843
Published in Brighouse Echo on Sept. 5, 2019
