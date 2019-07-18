|
|
|
CROWTHER Margaret Elizabeth
(née Mitchell) On July 9th 2019,
peacefully aged 84 years.
Deeply loved wife of the late Philip,
very much loved mum
of Stephen, Elizabeth and David.
A devoted grandma to
David, Hannah, Harrison,
Finlay and Carla.
A dear sister and
a special friend to many.
A service will be held on
Monday 29th July at Brighouse
Central Methodist Church
at 12pm followed by interment at
Rastrick Cemetery at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations in lieu if so desired to
NSPCC for which a plate will
be provided at the service.
Would friends please accept this
the only intimation and kindly
meet at the Church.
Any enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service.
Tel. 01484 720811
Published in Brighouse Echo on July 18, 2019