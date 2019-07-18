Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00
Brighouse Central Methodist Church
Interment
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
13:15
Rastrick Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Crowther
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Crowther

Notice Condolences

Margaret Crowther Notice
CROWTHER Margaret Elizabeth
(née Mitchell) On July 9th 2019,
peacefully aged 84 years.
Deeply loved wife of the late Philip,
very much loved mum
of Stephen, Elizabeth and David.
A devoted grandma to
David, Hannah, Harrison,
Finlay and Carla.
A dear sister and
a special friend to many.
A service will be held on
Monday 29th July at Brighouse
Central Methodist Church
at 12pm followed by interment at
Rastrick Cemetery at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations in lieu if so desired to
NSPCC for which a plate will
be provided at the service.
Would friends please accept this
the only intimation and kindly
meet at the Church.
Any enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service.
Tel. 01484 720811
Published in Brighouse Echo on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.