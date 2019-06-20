|
Crowther Leonard Peacefully on 9th June 2019
in hospital of Hove Edge,
Leonard, aged 93 years.
The beloved husband of Rosina, dearly loved and loving dad of
Tony, John and Elaine, a very
dear father-in-law and devoted
grandad and great grandad.
A celebration of his life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday 25th June 2019 at 11.15am. Friends please meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to The MS Society OR Crohn's & Colitis UK. A plate for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale
Funeral Directors
01484-715332.
Published in Brighouse Echo on June 20, 2019
