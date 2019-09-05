Home

Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
14:45
Huddersfield Crematorium
Coates Lee Anthony On 19th August 2019,
aged 48 years.
A much loved dad of Nathan and Laura, a dear son, brother, grandad, partner
and friend to many.
A service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Thursday 12th September
at 2.45 p.m.
Would friends please accept this the only intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
Bright and colourful clothing may be worn. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu if desired to Lurcher Link for
which a plate will be provided after the service.
Any enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service.
Tel. 01484 720811
Published in Brighouse Echo on Sept. 5, 2019
