Springhead Funeral Service (Holywell Green)
20 Clay Pit Lane
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX4 9JS
01422 327382
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:15
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Stanley Keith On 25th October 2019 reluctantly at Calderdale Royal Hospital,
Keith, aged 84 years.
The dearly loved husband of Maureen, beloved dad of
Simon and Gillian, a much loved grandad, great grandad, brother and a good friend to many who
will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 14th November at 11.15am. Family flowers only please,
but donations would be greatly appreciated for the British Lung Foundation, for which a plate
will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service tel 01422 327382.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Nov. 7, 2019
