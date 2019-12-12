Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
09:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Kathleen Rice Notice
RICE Kathleen Ann On 8th December 2019
peacefully at home,
Kath aged 69 years
of Brighouse.

Much loved and sadly missed
Wife of Richard, devoted Sister
of Marilyn and Ann also
a cherished Auntie of
Scott, Daniel and Charlotte.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on
Wednesday 18th December
at 9.45am.
Family flowers only by request,
donations may be made in lieu
if so desired to Overgate Hospice
for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Brighouse. Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Dec. 12, 2019
