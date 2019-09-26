|
|
|
LEDGARD Kathleen
(née Rushton) Formerly of Hove Edge, Brighouse.
Passed away peacefully on
12th September 2019 in
Five Oaks Care Home, Cockfosters, Hertfordshire, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Leslie Ledgard and loving mother to John & Margaret, grandmother to Helen, Oliver, Joanna & Anna and great-grandmother to Sullivan, Mia, Seren, Medi and Kit. Much loved mother-in-law to Dawn and Geoffrey and
lifelong friend of
Muriel Hilton, Clifton, Brighouse.
Funeral service will be held on
8th October 2019 at 1pm at
New Southgate Crematorium, Brunswick Park,
New Southgate, London, N11 1JJ.
At Kathleen's request, donations to Cancer Research UK instead of flowers. These can be made
via the Just Giving page www.justgiving.com
/kathleenledgard
Published in Brighouse Echo on Sept. 26, 2019