Bates Judith
(née Greenwood) Sadly, on Monday 27th May 2019, Judith passed away peacefully at Overgate Hospice, aged 77 years. Beloved wife of Michael and
much loved by his family and many friends, a dear sister of the late Brian & Shirley, and a loving aunty to Samantha, Henry & Amanda. Judith's funeral service will take place at 1.45pm on Tuesday 18th June at St. Matthew's Church, Rastrick, followed by a private family cremation at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made in lieu to Overgate Hospice - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Brighouse Echo on June 6, 2019
