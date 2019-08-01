Home

Naylor & Grysdale Funeral Directors
24 Lightcliffe Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 2DJ
01484-715332
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Joyce Dean Notice
Dean Joyce On 23rd July 2019 in
Overgate Hospice, of Brighouse, Joyce, aged 97 years.
The beloved wife of the late Reggie and a much loved and loving mum, mother-in-law and gran.
Service will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Monday 5th August 2019
at 12 noon.
Friends please meet at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to Overgate Hospice.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale Funeral Directors 01484-715332.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Aug. 1, 2019
