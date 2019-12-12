Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Sykes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Sykes

Notice Condolences

John Sykes Notice
Sykes John Christopher Aged 63, 6th December 2019 at Halifax Royal Hospital, peacefully with his devoted partner Laura
at his side.
A great father to Jade and Kieran, a wonderful son in law to Barbara, his dear pets Bertie the dog and the cats, deeply missed by all.
Also, his "good mates" Andrew, Alan, Harry, and Nobby who gave his great support.
Son of John and Jean, brother to Deborah and Andrew.
Chris's funeral will take place at 9.30am on Tuesday 17th December at Fixby Crematorium.
No flowers please but donations in lieu to Staffie Bull Terrier Rescue.
Many thanks to all the staff on Ward 7 for their care and compassion to Chris throughout his illness.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -