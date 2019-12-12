|
|
|
Sykes John Christopher Aged 63, 6th December 2019 at Halifax Royal Hospital, peacefully with his devoted partner Laura
at his side.
A great father to Jade and Kieran, a wonderful son in law to Barbara, his dear pets Bertie the dog and the cats, deeply missed by all.
Also, his "good mates" Andrew, Alan, Harry, and Nobby who gave his great support.
Son of John and Jean, brother to Deborah and Andrew.
Chris's funeral will take place at 9.30am on Tuesday 17th December at Fixby Crematorium.
No flowers please but donations in lieu to Staffie Bull Terrier Rescue.
Many thanks to all the staff on Ward 7 for their care and compassion to Chris throughout his illness.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Dec. 12, 2019