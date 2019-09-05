|
|
|
SCHOFIELD John Alan (Jack) On 23rd August 2019,
peacefully at home,
Jack, aged 79 years of Rastrick.
Much loved and sadly missed Husband of Carol, Dad of Dianne, Gillian and Jonathan, Grandad, Great-Grandad and a
good friend to many.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Huddersfield Crematorium on Monday 9th September
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired to Diabetes UK,
for which a plate will be
available after the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please
meet at the crematorium.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Sept. 5, 2019