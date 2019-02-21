Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
14:00
Huddersfield crematorium
Jill Sharpe Notice
SHARPE Jill Irene On 28th January 2019, peacefully at Overgate Hospice after a long illness bravely borne, Jill
aged 75 years of Brighouse.
Beloved Wife of the late Anthony, devoted Mum of John, dear Mother-In-Law of Catherine also a cherished Grandma of Emily,
Oliver and good friends to all who knew her.
Funeral service and committal will be held at Huddersfield crematorium on Wednesday 27th February at 2.00pm. Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired to Overgate Hospice for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel; 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet at the crematorium.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Feb. 21, 2019
