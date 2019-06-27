|
|
|
ENNIS Jessie On 24th June 2019 passed peacefully at Astley Grange Nursing Home, Huddersfield
aged 90 years.
Dearly loved by her late husband Ken, her sons David and Richard, daughter in law Pam and grandaughter Natalie.
She will be sadly missed by all
who had the pleasure and
privilege of knowing her.
Family and friends are invited to farewell Jessie at 12.45pm on Thursday July 11th at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please and donations in lieu will be appreciated by the
Forget me Not Childrens Hospice for whom a plate will be available
at the service.
Any enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service
Tel 01484 720811.
Published in Brighouse Echo on June 27, 2019
Read More