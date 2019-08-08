|
Smith Jennifer Peacefully in hospital on the 23rd July 2019
aged 73 years.
Jennifer of Cleckheaton,
formerly of Brighouse.
The dearly loved wife of the late Robin. A much loved mum of Joanna, dear mother-in-law of Sean. Devoted and much loved grandma of Tom. Also a dear sister-in-law and auntie.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 13th August at 12.45pm. Would friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only please, however if desired donations in lieu would be appreciated for the family's
chosen charity for which a collection box will be provided following the service.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield
Funeral Directors,
Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Aug. 8, 2019