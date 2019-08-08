Home

POWERED BY

Services
David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Smith

Notice Condolences

Jennifer Smith Notice
Smith Jennifer Peacefully in hospital on the 23rd July 2019
aged 73 years.
Jennifer of Cleckheaton,
formerly of Brighouse.
The dearly loved wife of the late Robin. A much loved mum of Joanna, dear mother-in-law of Sean. Devoted and much loved grandma of Tom. Also a dear sister-in-law and auntie.

The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 13th August at 12.45pm. Would friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only please, however if desired donations in lieu would be appreciated for the family's
chosen charity for which a collection box will be provided following the service.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield
Funeral Directors,
Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.