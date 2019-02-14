Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
14:15
Park Wood Crematorium
Jean Garbe Notice
GARBE Jean Margaret On 31st January 2019 peacefully at Brackenbed View Nursing Home, Jean, aged 87 years, formerly of Southowram.
Beloved Wife of the late Karl, devoted Mum of Philip, Stephen and Helen, also a much loved and sadly missed Mother-In-Law
and Grandma.
Funeral service and committal will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 26th February at 2.15pm. Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired to Overgate Hospice for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet at
the crematorium.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
