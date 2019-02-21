Home

Funeral
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
13:00
Christ Church
Hipperholme
Heap Janet Passed away on 30th January 2019, Aged 85 Years. Loving
wife to the late Colin, A much
loved mum of Alan & Susan.
A treasured Grandma to Lucy,
and a dear friend to many.
The funeral shall be held at
Christ Church, Hipperholme on Friday 8th March 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private committal. Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu if so desired
to Ileostomy Association & Diabetes UK, for which purpose a plate will be provided at the service. Would friends please accept this the only intimation and kindly meet at the church.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Feb. 21, 2019
