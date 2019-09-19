Home

TOLLEY IAN FREDERICK On 6th September 2019,
aged 53 years of Rastrick.
Much loved Son of Jackie and the late Fred, Dad of Ethan and Lewis. Ian was also much loved by
Dawn, Charles, Janet and all of
his family and friends.
Funeral service and committal will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Monday
30th September at 10:30am.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired to Andy's Man Club for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet at
the crematorium.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Sept. 19, 2019
