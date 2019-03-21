Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
12:00
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
Ian Cooper Notice
Cooper Ian Barry On 9th March 2019, of Lightcliffe, Ian, aged 75 years.
The beloved husband of Anne and father of Jill-Marie and Joanne.
A celebration of his life
will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Tuesday 2nd April 2019 at 12 noon. Friends please meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations, if desired, may be given to The British Lung Foundation.
A plate for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale
Funeral Directors, Brighouse
01484-715332.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Mar. 21, 2019
