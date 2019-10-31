|
Grech-Cini Henry (Rico) On 9th October 2019.
Suddenly and peacefully passed at home, Henry (Rico), aged 78 years. A dearly loved husband of the late Ronnie and much loved dad, stepdad, cherished granddad, dear brother, uncle, respected businessman and friend to many.
The service will be held on Friday 8th November at St James Church, Fairburn, WF11 9JA at 12.30pm, followed by interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu if so desired to Kirkwood Hospice and the church for which a plate will be
provided at the church.
Would friends please accept
this the only intimation and kindly meet at the church.
All enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service.
Tel:01484 720811.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Oct. 31, 2019