|
|
|
Hopkins Gwendoline Passed away on 28th January 2019, aged 79 years.
a loving wife to the late Tony,
a much loved Mum of Melody &
a dear friend to many.
Gwendoline will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
The funeral will be held at
St Matthews Church, Rastrick, on Thursday 21st February 2019 at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu if so desired to Forget me Not Childrens Hospice, for which purpose a plate will be provided at the service.
Would friends please accept this the only intimation and kindly meet at St Matthews Church.
Further enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service.
Tel: 01484 720811
Published in Brighouse Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More