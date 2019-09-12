Home

HINCHLIFFE Gordon
(Mad Jack) On 30th August 2019,
peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Gordon, aged 80 years.
The dearly loved Husband of Winnie, much loved Father of Amanda and Richard, and a loving Grandad,
who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place
at Huddersfield Crematorium
on Wednesday 18th September
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please but donations would be greatly appreciated for Overgate Hospice, for which a plate will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at
the crematorium. All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service
Tel 01422 327382
Published in Brighouse Echo on Sept. 12, 2019
