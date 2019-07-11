|
|
|
CROWTHER Gordon 2nd July 2019,
passed away peacefully,
aged 87 years at the
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
and of Rastrick.
Gordon, the beloved husband of Elsie, dearly loved dad of Elaine, Andrew, Stuart and Hazel,
also a caring father in law and
a much loved grandad
and great grandad.
The cortege will leave from the family home at 1:45pm on Thursday 18th July for a celebration of Gordon's
life to be held at the
Huddersfield Crematorium
at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations would be gratefully received if so desired for
Prostate Cancer UK, which a donation box will be available.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the Crematorium and also at the family's request, bright colours would be appreciated.
Any enquiries to the D.J. Screen & Sons Funeral Home, Brookfoot,
Tel 01484 719999.
Published in Brighouse Echo on July 11, 2019