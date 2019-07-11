Home

HIRST Geoffrey 27.2.26 to 26.06.19
out for 92.
Geoffrey, a son of Brighouse, pupil of Rastrick Grammar School and player and proud captain of Brighouse cricket club, passed away peacefully in
St James University Hospital after a series of unrelated medical complaints finally got the better of him. Didn't quite make the century.

The funeral service will be held on 25th July at Fulneck Moravian Church after a cremation at Rawdon crematorium for
family and friends.
Published in Brighouse Echo on July 11, 2019
