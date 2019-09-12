Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
HATTON Gary Richard On 30th August 2019
suddenly but peacefully, Gary
aged 64 years of Brighouse.
Much loved and sadly missed Brother of Chris, Brother-in-law
of the late Liz, Uncle of Zoe and Drew, Great Uncle of Evie and Harry and a good friend to many.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on Friday
20th September at 10.30am.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if
so desired and will be shared between Overgate Hospice and Cancer Research UK for which
a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel: 01484 713512
Can everyone please meet
at the crematorium and
bright clothing to be worn.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Sept. 12, 2019
