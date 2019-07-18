|
|
|
Roper Frank The family of the late Frank
wish to express sincere thanks
to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence, beautiful flowers, overwhelming attendance at the service and donations received
at this sad time.
Thanks also to all at
Sandholme Fold for all their
care and kindness to us all;
to Rev: Marion Russell for her most comforting prayers and service;
to all at Rastrick Bowling Club for their wonderful hospitality and to Mark of Naylor & Grysdale Funeral Directors for all his help and arrangements.
Published in Brighouse Echo on July 18, 2019