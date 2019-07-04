|
|
|
Roper Frank On 26th June 2019 of Rastrick, Frank aged 93 years.
The beloved husband of the late Josephine, dearly loved and loving dad of Graham, Lesley and Tim,
a very dear brother, dear
father-in-law and a devoted grandad and great grandad.
A celebration of his life will be held at St. Matthew's Church, Rastrick on Wednesday 10th July 2019 at 11.00 am, prior to interment at Rastrick Cemetery 12 noon. Friends please meet at the Church.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to The Sandholme Fold Residents Fund. A plate for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale Funeral Directors 01484-715332.
Published in Brighouse Echo on July 4, 2019