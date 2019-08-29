|
HIGGINBOTTOM Frank Edgar On 17th August, peacefully
at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary,
Frank, aged 84, of Brighouse.
Beloved Husband of
the late Margaret,
loving Dad of Anita and Paul,
Brother of Edith and
a much missed Grandad.
Also a dear friend to Nora
and all who knew him.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Monday
2nd September at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only by request,
donations if desired to Age UK.
Enquiries to Co-Op Funeralcare,
Brighouse. Tel 01484 713512
Can all friends please
meet at the crematorium.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Aug. 29, 2019