|
|
|
Ainley Ernest On 13th October 2019
in hospital of Brighouse, Ernest, aged 98 years.
The beloved husband of Jean
and a very dear brother.
A celebration of his life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday 22nd October 2019
at 1.30pm. Friends please meet at the crematorium and wear bright colours. No flowers by request please, donations if desired
may be given to the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
A box for this purpose will
be available at the service.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale Funeral Directors 01484 - 715332.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Oct. 17, 2019