|
|
|
Colley Eileen
(née Hickey) On 10th December 2019, of Brighouse, Eileen, aged 71 years.
The beloved wife of Terry,
dearly loved mum of Gareth,
Simon and Jason, a very dear sister of Dennis, Pat and the late Kevin and a loving grandma.
A celebration of her life will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby on Monday 23rd December 2019 at 9.00am.
Friends please meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to Alzheimer's Research UK.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale Funeral Directors, 01484-715332.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Dec. 19, 2019