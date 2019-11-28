|
|
|
PETTY Donald Peacefully on 15th November 2019, Donald aged 91 years of Rastrick. Much loved and sadly missed Husband of Elsie, devoted Dad
of Jackie and Graham,
also a cherished Grandad
and Great-Grandad.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 4th December
at 11:15am.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired and will be shared between the Alzheimer's Society and the British Heart Foundation, for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please
meet at the crematorium.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Nov. 28, 2019