GILLESPIE Donald Yvonne and the family of the late Donald would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for kind expressions of sympathy, Mass cards, messages,
beautiful flowers and very generous donations to
Overgate Hospice received in
their recent sad bereavement.
Grateful thanks to the Doctors
at Church Lane Surgery and
the Doctors and all the Staff at
Overgate Hospice for all
their care and kindness.
Special thanks to
Fr Michael Hall and Fr Carter
for the comforting Requiem Mass
and to all who attended.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Mar. 28, 2019
