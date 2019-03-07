Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNulty Funeral Service (Huddersfield)
25 New North Parade
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire HD1 5JU
01484 426278
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00
St Joseph's Church
Martin Street
Brighouse
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Gillespie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Gillespie

Notice Condolences

Donald Gillespie Notice
Gillespie Donald On 26th February 2019, peacefully in Overgate Hospice, Elland,
aged 84 years.
The dearly loved and loving husband of Yvonne, of Brighouse. Devoted dad of Martin, Lynn, Hayley and Andrew.
Much respected father-in-law of Janet, Robert, Paul and Andrea,
a very much loved grandad of 8 and loved brother of
Gerald and Margaret.
Reception into St Joseph's Church, Martin Street, Brighouse HD6 1DA on Thursday 21st March at 10am, followed by cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium,
Park Road Elland, HX5 9HZ.
Relatives and friends please accept this intimation and
meet at the church.
Family flowers only please by request to McNulty Funeral Home, 25 New North Parade, Huddersfield no later than
8.30am day of funeral.
Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Overgate Hospice, 30 Hullen Edge Road, Elland HX5 0QY.
A donation box will also be available at the church and crematorium.
Requiescat-in-Pace.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.