Gillespie Donald On 26th February 2019, peacefully in Overgate Hospice, Elland,
aged 84 years.
The dearly loved and loving husband of Yvonne, of Brighouse. Devoted dad of Martin, Lynn, Hayley and Andrew.
Much respected father-in-law of Janet, Robert, Paul and Andrea,
a very much loved grandad of 8 and loved brother of
Gerald and Margaret.
Reception into St Joseph's Church, Martin Street, Brighouse HD6 1DA on Thursday 21st March at 10am, followed by cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium,
Park Road Elland, HX5 9HZ.
Relatives and friends please accept this intimation and
meet at the church.
Family flowers only please by request to McNulty Funeral Home, 25 New North Parade, Huddersfield no later than
8.30am day of funeral.
Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Overgate Hospice, 30 Hullen Edge Road, Elland HX5 0QY.
A donation box will also be available at the church and crematorium.
Requiescat-in-Pace.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Mar. 7, 2019
