TAYLOR David On 11th December at Gloucester Royal Hospital, aged 88 years.
Resident of Frampton Cotterell, Bristol and formerly Brighouse.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret, dearly loved Dad of Lucinda, Rachel and Phillipa.
Much loved brother (Tommy), brother in law, uncle, father in law, grandad and great grandad. Former valued employees,
clients and friends will remember
"David and Margaret Taylor
Ladies Hairdressing"
on Commercial Street.
Service and cremation will be held at Westerleigh Crematorium, Bristol on Wednesday 8th January 2020 at 2.30 pm in the
Woodland Chapel.
Family flowers only but donations may be made to the
Alzheimer's Society c/o
F Woodruff Funeral Services,
192 Badminton Road,
Coalpit Heath, Bristol BS36 2SX.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Dec. 19, 2019